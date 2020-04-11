DamyQue set for music domination

Orulebaja Quadri, popularly known as DamyQue, is a Nigerian artiste songwriter and performer. He is a native of Kwara State but born and brought up in Isolo-Ikotun, Lagos, Nigeria.

Orulebaja Quadri was born into a Sakara music group family. He is the only surviving child of four from his parents. DamyQue had been inspirational with music from childhood and at 15, he discovered his musical talent and started performing at various carnivals and local shows with no demo or studio recorded tracks.

He started freestyling to famous instrumentals till he met with a producer who helped him with his first recording and according to the artiste, it was life changing for him as it introduced him to the CEO of Thugluvin Records, Richthug who became interested in the young act. DamyQue got a contract deal with the label and since then has been making major moves in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

He has interests in writing music, swimming, traveling, meditating amongst others.