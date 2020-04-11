We are investigating some dealers for selling adulterated bags of rice we gave as palliatives, says Osun govt

Osun State government on Saturday said it had commenced investigation into claims that a few bags of rice out of the over 6000 bags distributed as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on people of the state are adulterated.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this in a statement, said the government had received complaints that some of the distributed bags of rice may not have met the expected quality.

She said that the state government was pained by the development and had immediately begun investigation to establish the source of the affected few bags.

According to Egbemode, Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola is particularly pained by this development, considering the fact that it has never compromised quality in its provision of economic stimulus for the people of Osun in spite of its limited resources.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, the state government has immediately begun investigations to establish the source of the few bags that appear not to have met the quality expected.”

The commissioner disclosed that as part of the investigation, the state government had invited all suppliers and vendors from whom the relief materials were purchased for questioning in order to identify the source of the problem.

“We assure our citizens that upon unravelling what went wrong, the state government will take necessary punitive measures against the erring supplier(s) or vendor(s), including de-listing such vendor from the government’s directory and even proclaiming a disclaimer to that effect,” she added.

Egbemode also revealed that all the over 6000 bags of rice were purchased from dealers in Osun, which she said was part of government’s efforts to empower its people and also stimulate the local economy.

“If the over 6,020 bags were gotten from Lagos or Abuja, we would have denied our market traders the opportunity to supply and to compensate them for the lockdown,” she added.

