The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) has commended all the six governors of the South-West states over their commitment to the development of their motherland.

CYE in a statement issued on Thursday signed by its Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo noted that the Global Executive Council of the Council of Yoruba Elders(CYE), met today 13th June 2024 to review the communique issued at the end of the South West Governors Forum held in Lagos recently, and we really commend their commitments toward a greater regional cohesion of our region.

Recall that the Governors of six South-West states in their move towards greater regional cohesion officially adopted the song Southwest Govs adopt “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as Yoruba anthem as the common anthem of the Yoruba people. The announcement came after a closed-door meeting held in Lagos on Monday, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos making the official declaration.

Also in attendance at the meeting include Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

CYE through a copy of the press statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo State noted that the song was reportedly composed by the revered Nigerian statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, revealed the themes of hard work, dedication to the homeland, and progress, stressing that Its adoption as an anthem suggests a desire by the South-West governors to foster a sense of shared identity and purpose among the Yoruba people.

“We observed that all the six governors of the South West geo-political zone were in attendance. This is commendable as presence is the first sign of commitment. We urge the Governors to continue on this trajectory to show our people a good example of brotherhood and commitment to the well-being of the motherland.

“The Adoption of a common anthem for Yorubaland – Ise Wa Fun Ile Wa – is most commendable. It signals a rallying point and the promise of a rebirth. The Council urged the Governors to further ensure the entrenchment of the anthem by making it mandatory in all primary and secondary schools in the South West as well as in all formal gatherings – social and political. The Council urged that individual South West States’ Anthems be dropped in favour of Ise Wa Fun Ile Wa.”

CYE noted with delight the push by the South West caucus of the House of Representatives for the South West Development Commission Bill. It joined the Governors in looking forward to its speedy passage.

The Council also noted the unanimity of the South West Governors on the desirability of State Police and regional collaboration on Agriculture to ensure food security in Yorubaland.

The resolve by the governors to further strengthen the DAWN Commission’s operational efficiency to achieve its ONE BLOC mandate, especially on economic integration, cooperation and investment promotion was also welcomed by the Council.

CYE appealed to the Forum to consider the recapitalisation of Odua Investment Limited and make it a behemoth of wealth and job creation in Yorubaland. The Company’s stake in some key companies has drastically reduced due to a lack of capacity to make further fund injections when required. There is a need to expand the capital base and structure of the company as a true conglomerate that can increase the patrimonial commonwealth of our people.

CYE reiterated its commitment to restructuring its agenda and pledged to collaborate with persons and institutions that advance the well-being and interest of the Yoruba people.

“The Council, however, admonishes our governors and legislators to consider the absolute necessity for synergy between them – the state actors – and the credible and creditable non-state actors like CYE. This is highly essential and inevitable if truly we desire the perfect results for the uplift of Yorubaland.”

