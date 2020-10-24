Customs narrate hoodlums’ attack in Kwara

Kwara State area command of the Nigeria Customs Service has said that it took reinforcement of the Nigerian Army to repel hoodlum attack on the command’s headquarters, Ilorin on Friday evening.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Chado Zakari, on Saturday, he said that the hoodlums came in large number, armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons in an attempt to unleash mayhem to the command.

The Customs command also said that 40 minutes of exchange of gunfire between the security operatives and the hoodlums led to injury on two of its men, adding that 24 motorcycles and one tricycle (Keke Napep) meant to move goods out of the command were seized during the encounter.

“On Friday, 23 October 2020 at about 1630hours, the Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command came under attack by hoodlums with an obvious intention of looting and setting the command and government properties ablaze.

The hoodlums came in large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons in an attempt to unleash mayhem to the command.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello of who was still in office as the time of the attack called for immediate reinforcement from the Nigerian Army. On the other hand, all efforts by the Customs Area Controller to address the hoodlums to douse the tensed atmosphere at the command’s gate proved abortive. Officers were left with no option than to respond appropriately to spontaneous attack unleashed by the hoodlums.

Unfortunately, 40 minutes exchange of gunfire led to the serious injuries of two of our officers who are now responding to treatment in our health facilities. It is important to state that 24 motorcycles and one Keke Napep meant to move goods out of the command were seized during the encounter.

To this end, the Customs Area Controller hereby seized this opportunity to call on parents, guardians, community leaders, religious leaders and opinion-moulders to caution their wards on the dangers of towing the path of extreme illegality and anarchy.

The Command will do everything humanly possible within the ambit of the law to protect government property and ensure that peace prevails against all odds. It is important to reiterate that officers of the Nigeria Customs Service are only implementers of Federal Government policies in the overall interest of national growth and development.

Finally, the hostility by hoodlums and their accomplices will never be a distraction in discharging our statutory responsibilities.”

