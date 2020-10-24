[VIDEO] Police foil attempt by hoodlums to raid FCTA palliatives warehouse in Abuja

Unknown persons, mainly youths, numbering over 50, on Saturday morning, invaded Area 10, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the sole aim of raiding Palliatives Warehouse of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Immediate intervention of the Nigeria Police, according to Tribune Online, foiled their operations, as officers fired gunshots and tear gas to the air to disperse them.

Tribune Online further gathered that they attempted to enter the Arts and Culture Centre, Area 10, where COVID-19 palliatives were allegedly stored when the men of the Nigeria Police arrived.

Details later…

