Customs intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N2bn imported from Ghana

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said its men intercepted 29,660 parcels of Cannabis Sativa imported from Ghana along the Lagos Waterways.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller of the Western Marine Command of Customs, Abubakar Alhaji Umar explained that the Cannabis Sativas’ total weight is 16,663 Kg and is worth N2,061,000,000.00.

According to the Customs Area Controller, “The Cannabis Sativa was intercepted while on their way into the country from Ghana along our waterways.

“Importation like this won’t help our country’s development. We all know the harms that Cannabis Sativa pose to our youths. It is illegal to ship such contraband into Nigeria and we will continue to thwart the efforts of unscrupulous importers who derive joy in bringing in such substance into the country.

“Aside from the Cannabis Sativa, my men also impounded between June till October 1,575 bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to more than 2 trailer loads of rice worth N39,375,000.00;

“28,735 litres of PMS contained in 1,077 kegs of 25liter size equivalent to about one load of PMS worth N4,921,700.00;

“Seven wooden boats with 4 Engines as means of Conveyance worth Nl3,750,000.00;

“Two sacks of suspected gunpowder.

“A total number of seizures is 16 with a Duty Paid Value of N2,233,808,950.00.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Stops Kogi Govt From Closing Down Dangote Cement, Others

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi State government from closing down Dangote Cement Plc in the Obajana area of the state…

Doctor’s Training Subsidy: How Nigeria Lost N5.7 Billion In 9 Months

NIGERIA has lost more than N5.7 billion on its investment in the training of doctors in the last three quarters of this year with over 1300 doctors trained in Nigeria moving to the UK between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and at least 200 others licensed…

Flooding: 30 Years Of Consistent Investment Needed To Control Menace ― FG





With 612 persons now confirmed dead and 1.4 million displaced in recent floods in the country, the federal government on Wednesday noted that it will take 30 years of consistent investment to control the menace…

Court Orders Federal Government To Return Kanu To Kenya, Pay Him N500 Million

A Federal High Court today (26th October 2022) in Umuahia ordered the Federal Government to “restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo before 19th June 2021” and also pay him N500 million…

Terror Alert: FG Talks Tough As US Okays Non-Emergency Staff To Leave Nigeria

FOLLOWING the move by the United States to evacuate “non-emergency” employees and their family members in Nigeria over terror attacks scare, the Federal Government has said contrary to the terror alert, the country is safer than before…

EDITORIAL: The Terrorist Attacks On Niger Hospitals

RECENT reports of attacks by terrorists euphemistically dubbed “bandits” on hospitals in Niger State have become a new source of worry regarding the state and direction of the country…