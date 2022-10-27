Customs intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N2bn imported from Ghana

Latest News
By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
Customs intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N2bn imported from Ghana, Customs smugglers cars Niger,free trade from duty payment, interception of cargoes by multiple Customs units, seaport terminal operators’ transactions, ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP, Customs seize military wares, concession agreement with Chinese firm, Customs intercept eight container, Customs generates N10.167b in three months in Kano, Jigawa, Customs disagrees with CBN, Donkey dealers lament harassment by customs, Customs stray bullet, Customs impound unprocessed woods, Customs raid Lagos warehouses, seize 750 bale's of second-hand clothings, Customs intercept hard drugs codenaned 'AK-47', Customs raid smugglers hideouts, Clearing agents raise alarm, Customs impound 592 kegs, Customs intercept N643.73bn, Customs intercept six containers, Customs take over $197m, Customs intercepts Tramadol, Customs seize 664 cartons, customs, Customs generates N1bn in 2021, customs smugglers clash, Customs scanners
FILE PHOTO

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said its men intercepted 29,660 parcels of Cannabis Sativa imported from Ghana along the Lagos Waterways.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller of the Western Marine Command of Customs, Abubakar Alhaji Umar explained that the Cannabis Sativas’ total weight is 16,663 Kg and is worth N2,061,000,000.00.

According to the Customs Area Controller, “The Cannabis Sativa was intercepted while on their way into the country from Ghana along our waterways.

“Importation like this won’t help our country’s development. We all know the harms that Cannabis Sativa pose to our youths. It is illegal to ship such contraband into Nigeria and we will continue to thwart the efforts of unscrupulous importers who derive joy in bringing in such substance into the country.

“Aside from the Cannabis Sativa, my men also impounded between June till October 1,575 bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to more than 2 trailer loads of rice worth N39,375,000.00;

“28,735 litres of PMS contained in 1,077 kegs of 25liter size equivalent to about one load of PMS worth N4,921,700.00;

“Seven wooden boats with 4 Engines as means of Conveyance worth Nl3,750,000.00;
“Two sacks of suspected gunpowder.

“A total number of seizures is 16 with a Duty Paid Value of N2,233,808,950.00.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Stops Kogi Govt From Closing Down Dangote Cement, Others

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, restrained the Kogi State government from closing down Dangote Cement Plc in the Obajana area of the state…

 

Doctor’s Training Subsidy: How Nigeria Lost N5.7 Billion In 9 Months

NIGERIA has lost more than N5.7 billion on its investment in the training of doctors in the last three quarters of this year with over 1300 doctors trained in Nigeria moving to the UK between August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and at least 200 others licensed…

 

Flooding: 30 Years Of Consistent Investment Needed To Control Menace ― FG


With 612 persons now confirmed dead and 1.4 million displaced in recent floods in the country, the federal government on Wednesday noted that it will take 30 years of consistent investment to control the menace…

 

Court Orders Federal Government To Return Kanu To Kenya, Pay Him N500 Million

A Federal High Court today (26th October 2022) in Umuahia ordered the Federal Government to “restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo before 19th June 2021” and also pay him N500 million…

 

Terror Alert: FG Talks Tough As US Okays Non-Emergency Staff To Leave Nigeria

FOLLOWING the move by the United States to evacuate “non-emergency” employees and their family members in Nigeria over terror attacks scare, the Federal Government has said contrary to the terror alert, the country is safer than before…

 

EDITORIAL: The Terrorist Attacks On Niger Hospitals

RECENT reports of attacks by terrorists euphemistically dubbed “bandits” on hospitals in Niger State have become a new source of worry regarding the state and direction of the country…

You might also like
Latest News

Insecurity: FCTA reclaims Law School’s land

Latest News

We’ve paid N78bn pension, gratuity, Ogun govt insists

Latest News

Court fixes November 22 for judgment in FG’s charge against Eunisell’s…

Latest News

Taraba FRSC flags off stakeholders forum, ember month campaign for road users

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More