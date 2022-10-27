Falz, Tope Alabi celebrate birthdays in style

Nigerian rapper, actor and activist, Folarin Falana better known by his stage name, Falz, and popular gospel singer and music composer, Tope Alabi, have marked their respective birthdays in style today (Thursday).

To celebrate the special day, Falz, who turned 32 today, took to his Instagram page to share some funny-looking pictures of himself.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker captioned the photos with, “32” accompanied by a cake emoji.

Falz was born in Lagos state on October 27, 1990, to lawyers and human rights activists Femi and Funmi Falana. He graduated and obtained an LLB honours degree in Law from the University of Reading in England.

To commemorate her special day, Tope Alabi who clocked 52 today returned gratitude to God for his faithfulness in her life.

She added that her journey in life so far is a testimony that she is an embodiment of God’s mercy, grace and favour.

In her lovely birthday post on Instagram, she wrote “With a heart of gratitude, I say thank you, Jesus, for your faithfulness over my life and for your grace that enabled me to celebrate another beautiful birthday.”

“If not for you, Jesus what would have been my story? It’s evident that I’ve found mercy, grace, and favour in your sight. So, as a grateful daughter, I’ve returned with a heart of thanksgiving to say, ose Olodumare.”

Tope Alabi who hails from Yewa, Imeko of Ogun State, was born in Lagos on October 27, 1970. She studied Mass Communication at the Polytechnic, Ibadan and graduated in 1990. Tope Alabi is married to Soji Alabi, a renowned sound engineer.