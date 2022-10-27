Insecurity: FCTA reclaims Law School’s land

The officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have reclaimed part of the Nigeria Law school’s land taken over by proponents of ill activities in the Bwari Area of the FCT.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, after the clean-up exercise on Thursday, said pulling down of the shanties was also to tighten security and restore sanity on the route.

He said the exercise was one of the measures adopted by the administration to curb insecurity across the territory and would not be limited to one area.

The Minister’s aide explained that strategic stakeholders in the nation’s capital have asked the sanitation team not to leave any structure that was constituting threats to the security of lives and property on the Bwari road stretch.

Attah stated that key security heads in the territory had insisted that Bwari area must be made safe and free from all evil acts.

According to him, the demolition exercise was going to be a comprehensive one, starting from Bwari Law school, near Kuchiku-Bwari down to Bwari main market.

“Pulling down of the illegal structures here in Bwari is part of our measures to curb insecurity across the territory.

“This area along the law school stretches down to Bwari market, all the attachments and shanties on the road corridor must go. Some persons in Bwari may see it as a lawless place because for long there is no major cleanup.

“It is not only the Law school area but is going to be a comprehensive clean up”

On his part, the secretary FCTA Command and Control Centre, Peter Olumuji said the operation is a means of sustaining the security measures already put in place by police and the FCT Administration.

He explained that prior to the removal of the shanties, the areas were used as criminals’ hideouts.