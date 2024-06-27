Former presidential aide,Reno Omokri has advised people to refrain from sharing personal details that bring them happiness on social media, suggesting they keep such information private.

He shared this on his verified X account on Thursday, 27th June, 2024.

Omokri elaborated on the dangers of exposing personal successes and intimate details to the public eye.

He added that sharing too much about one’s marital bliss or financial achievements can attract unwanted attention and negativity.

Omoki stated that gossip and rumors can quickly erode the happiness of a seemingly perfect relationship, while publicizing business successes can lead to unfounded accusations and controversies that might spill into real life.

He wrote, “Keep quiet online about what keeps you happy offline. I can’t stress that enough. If your marriage makes you happy, keep quiet about it and the happiness will last. But if you are always online flaunting that your perfect wife or husband, before you know it, rumour mongers and gossips will spoil your paradise. If you are making money from one deal, close your mouth. Too much information about your business online can lead to accusations and allegations, and the controversy can take it offline. Talk politics, trending issues, entertainment and sports. Don’t use your mouth to invite the serpent to your Garden of Eden.”

