Customs douse fears over $3.2bn concession agreement with Chinese firm

Latest News
By Tribune Online
concession agreement with Chinese firm, Customs intercept eight container, Customs generates N10.167b in three months in Kano, Jigawa, Customs disagrees with CBN, Donkey dealers lament harassment by customs, Customs stray bullet, Customs impound unprocessed woods, Customs raid Lagos warehouses, seize 750 bale's of second-hand clothings, Customs intercept hard drugs codenaned 'AK-47', Customs raid smugglers hideouts, Clearing agents raise alarm, Customs impound 592 kegs, Customs intercept N643.73bn, Customs intercept six containers, Customs take over $197m, Customs intercepts Tramadol, Customs seize 664 cartons, customs, Customs generates N1bn in 2021, customs smugglers clash, Customs scanners
FILE PHOTO

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, refuted claims in some quarters that its recent $3.2bn agreement with a Chinese led consortium, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and China’s Huawei Technologies Limited, will cede the entire operations of the Service to the Chinese led consortium.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service recently signed a concession agreement worth $3.2bn with Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and China’s Huawei Technologies Limited to digitalise operations of the border security and revenue collection outfit of the Service, with the Federal Government expecting to generate over $176bn from the deal.

Shedding more light on the details of the concession agreement, the National Spokesman of the NCS, DC Timi Bomodi, explained that the concession agreement only covers the provision of modernisation/ICT infrastructures for Customs.

According to the Customs Image Maker, “For the umpteenth time. The concession agreement only covers the provision of modernisation/ICT infrastructures for Customs.

“This agreement does not cede the core functions of the Service to any entity.

“The Service has been working with Webb Fontaine as technical partners from the ASYCUDA era to NICIS. As technical partners, all they did was manage our ICT infrastructure whose operations was focused on enhancing UI & UX on imports/exports.


ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As efficient as NICIS II is, it still has limitations. Clearing agents complain about alerts and serial interventions on ongoing transactions because we have a less than efficient audit mechanism.

“With this new arrangement, examinations and release of import/exports will be subjected to live feeds across multiple platforms. This will check arbitrary decision making at all levels and will guide interventions.

“Many aspects of the Customs processes are still not automated. A classic example is escort operations for goods in transit. Today because of a shortfall in manpower, requests for escort take quite a while before approval. “This causes delays in the delivery of transit containers. With an automated e-tracking system the delays will be a thing of the past.

“Ditto for border management and control. Ditto for interface with other government agencies. We are moving into an era of high efficiency which can only be technology-enabled.

“Excise operations have also been mostly analogue. This new agreement will see to the upscaling of all excise monitoring activities and bring them up to par with what happens on the import/export side.

“The infrastructure needed for this exercise is indeed massive. Connecting factories across the country and creating a single monitoring system checking daily production is a herculean task. Same for the added responsibility of monitoring taxes on newer more sophisticated platforms like telecom operations. Only companies like Huawei can provide the technological backbone for this ambitious project.

“Customs operations far exceed port operations. They are complex and ever-evolving, especially today.”

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Customs douse fears over $3.2bn concession agreement with Chinese firm

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Customs douse fears over $3.2bn concession agreement with Chinese firm

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

Customs seize 16 trailers of smuggled rice in Ogun State

Latest News

Customs generate N32bn, seizes rice, fertilizer in Oyo, Osun

Latest News

Customs collects N1.1bn from South-West importers in six month

Latest News

Ogun students canvass support for customs service

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More