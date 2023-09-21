The acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, on Thursday in Kano, said that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated readiness to bring to an end the illicit career of smugglers, through his renewed vigour to bring in investors and rebuild Nigeria’s economy.

This is just as he expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s investment policy will bring an end to the smuggling of contraband goods into the country.

He made the assertion during the Passing Out Parade for 956 General Duty Junior Officers, who ended their Basic Course 1/2023 training at Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano.

In his words, “Smuggling, generally, is an act of sabotage; and Mr. President has demonstrated his readiness to give some kind of vigour, renewed vigour, renewed hope in our economy.

“When you look at some of the policies that he has taken in terms of making businesses thrive, bringing in investors and things like that — so when you are having investors and we are having these efforts to rebuild our economy, then their would be no room for smugglers or those who want to sabotage us.”

According to him, “fighting smugglers and smuggling activities deserves concerted efforts from all well-meaning Nigerians.”

“So, it has to be a kind of concerted effort by everybody concerned, particularly, those communities living around our borders. And this was why I went to so many of them.

Adeniyi added “We are happy that the narrative is changing gradually. I was in Shaki, in Oyo state, some weeks ago, and I saw how the traditional rulers and leaders in those communities came out en masse, not only to welcome us but to give us assurance that they would be ready to support us in all our training activities and in our operations.

The Customs Comptroller-General hinted that the story was not different when he went to the north-western borders. “I had very serious engagements with members of the communities. We are hopeful that with their support, we will win significantly the war against smuggling.”

