Police smash kidnap gang, kill three, recover hard drugs in Delta

Three members of a gang have been killed and one fabricated revolver pistol was recovered when a police team smashed their attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants of a bus near Umunede along the Asaba -Benin highway in Delta state weekend.

The hoodlums had, on Sunday noon suddenly emerged from the bush and fired gunshots at the bus in an attempt to kidnap the occupants, unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

Six 7.62mm live ammunition and four expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.





According to a statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Monday, the police team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire. The hoodlums on realizing that their potential victims were policemen ran into the bush during which a fierce gun duel with the gang ensued.

Three of the fatally wounded kidnappers were taken to the hospital but died while receiving treatment.

Manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang, the statement said, has been intensified.