Curbing kidnapping

WHILE flipping the pages of the newspaper at the comfort of my room, I came across demoralising stories about how people are being kidnapped by both gunmen and herdsmen. Suddenly, the smiles of the sun penetrating through the window of my room was stabbed by the atmospheric mood of the heart.

The widespread issue of kidnapping in the country is one which can be described as unpleasant and a threat to the security and freedom of movement of citizens in the society. Countless kidnapping cases have been published on conventional media sequentially from January 2021 till date.

Why should citizens of a country be watching every damn steps they take so as not to fall victim to kidnapping? We are now our own watch guards both day and night all in the name of “Not to be kidnapped by unknown men.” Why should people be afraid to even walk during broad day light?

Because the so-called gunmen are not afraid to operate during the day again, they depart on a rampage to carry out their ferocious act both day and night.

After pondering on the aforementioned questions, I came to a conclusion that the nation needs serious help.

This is a clarion call on the government of this blessed country and security agencies to take crucial action. It is worth knowing that this is not a one-man fight in tackling insecurity and kidnapping in Nigeria. All eyes must be on the watch to fight kidnapping and other social vices in the country that have ravaged our beloved country.

Deborah Omoare, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

