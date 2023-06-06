The authority of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the immediate withdrawal of the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate of AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji of the Public Administration Department of the institution for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he swore to.

A statement issued and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Registrar’s Office, Mr Olayemi Olatomi, and made available to the Information Division, disclosed that the decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

According to the statement, AbdulRasheed’s involvement in cultism was a pointer to the fact that he was not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.

It also added that the mobilization of AbdulRasheed to the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had been put on hold.

