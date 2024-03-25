One person has been reported killed and others injured while several vehicles were destroyed at Pakata area of the Ilorin metropolis, Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state, at the weekend when suspected rival cult groups clashed.

Tribune Online gathered revealed that a suspected member of a cult group, simply identified as Abiodun, gunned down a member of a rival group, identified as Yusuf, over a disagreement during the weekend.

It was gathered that the deceased, who married recently, left a pregnant wife behind to mourn him.

The suspected attacker (Abiodun), said to have fled the area after the incident, is yet to be found.

However, members of the cult group where the deceased belonged to, staged a reprisal attack, as they stormed residence of the suspect located at Gana compound, Pakata, on Saturday with guns and cutlasses amidst other dangerous weapons to avenge the death of their member.

It was gathered that over six cars were destroyed and many people injured during the attack, which aggravated tension and apprehension in the community.

“When the gang came, they started shooting sporadically and people were running helter skelter. They later invaded the compound and macheted family members sighted, leaving many injured”, a source in the area narrated.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said that, “Investigation is still ongoing”.