No fewer than 20 persons have been killed in a renewed supremacy battle between the Aiye and Eiye confraternity members in the cosmopolitan town of Sagamu, Ogun State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that members of the two rival groups have been killing themselves in the last few days. The town had been under siege due to these killings, claiming the lives of five secondary school students.

Our correspondent learnt that the rival cult members acted under the cover of the night to perpetrate the evil acts.

One of the victims, identified as Azeez aka Anene, a member of the Aiye group, was shot dead in a building along Bello Street, Sabo, Sagamu, while another one was shot in the head in the Ajaka area of the town.

According to reports, the life of an SS3 student was cut short at a local barber’s shop in Sabo area of the town.

While a gospel artist, identified as Sunny Pa, a popular drummer, Elemere, was a victim of the ongoing hostilities.

This development has brought palpable fears in the hearts of residents of the town.

On Monday, a source informed the Nigerian Tribune that about 15 people were killed over the weekend.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, said arresting the situation of cult clashes in Sagamu must be wholistic.

He said, ” Most of these people causing wahala in Sagamu are not Sagamites. At times, they come from Ijebu-Ode or Ago-Iwoye to strike and more.

In some cases, they come as far as Edo State. It’s a problem that the whole system must tackle, not only the security forces.

“I think the communities should rise up to it. They should have an urgent meeting with the heads or different quarters in Sagamu with the police and vigilance group to address the matter.

“In Sagamu, almost every young one is a cultist. Okada riders, artisans, even more than students, and I think the whole town and Remoland in general should take action.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested seven suspected cultists and recovered firearms in the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the operatives of the Command, led by ACP Shehu Alao, raided the town in collaboration with the Vigilance Group of Nigeria).

She explained that the operation was carried out in response to a report of a clash between two rival cult groups, namely Aiye and Eiye, which resulted in the death of four individuals at Ewu Iya Sunday in Sakura.

The statement reads, “Upon receiving the information, the Area Commander swiftly mobilized more personnel to the scene to prevent the clash from escalating and apprehend the cultists involved.

As a result, seven suspected cultists were arrested, and further investigations led to the recovery of a firearm, three live cartridges, and a criminal charm.

” The individuals apprehended were Asaiye Omolaja, Azeez Nofiu, Mathew Adewale, and Bolaji Ogunkemaya. It is worth noting that Bolaji Ogunkemaya was found with the four deceased persons in the same room where the killings occurred. One individual, Wasiu, managed to escape before the authorities arrived.

“During the raid, Bolaji Ogunkemaya provided critical information, stating that their leader, known as Azubuike aka BETTER, had been arrested by the Area Commander a fortnight ago. This information underscores the commitment of the police to dismantle these criminal networks.

“To address the alarming rise in cult-related violence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamatu Abiodun, personally visited Sagamu on the morning of September 18th to assess the situation firsthand and profile all the suspects apprehended.

” CP Mustapha sternly warns all cultists in Ogun State that their activities will no longer be tolerated. He has declared a zero-tolerance policy towards senseless killings and vows that none of these cultists will go unpunished.

“With the restoration of normalcy in Sagamu and the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies, it is evident that the authorities are committed to maintaining peace and security in Ogun State.”