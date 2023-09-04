No fewer than 100 civil society groups have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress to call off its proposed strike scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The groups, under the auspices of Project Nigeria, said they came to this conclusion after several meetings with relevant stakeholders and government officials.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Kolawole Akinmosu, the CSOs said it is in the best interest of the nation for the labour movement to halt plans for industrial action.

While admitting that the grievances of the union are justified, Akinmosu noted that President Bola Tinubu has taken drastic steps to cushion the hardship in the nation.

He said the President is not relenting in his efforts to provide palliatives to Nigeria, keeping up with his mandate of renewed hope.

Akinmosu also said the appointment of Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong as Minister of Labour and Employment shows the President’s love for Nigerian workers.

Describing Lalong as a friend of organised labour, he added that the former Plateau State Governor understands the plight of the common man and will go to any length to meet their demands.

Akinmosu, therefore, urged the NLC to rethink and instead embrace dialogue for the sake of the economy and the country’s survival.

“Project Nigeria is a coalition of 100 pro-Nigerian civil society groups. We are non-partisan, without religious or ethnic bias. Our interest is the nation,” Akinmosu said.

“After a 12-hour intensive meeting on Saturday, we resolved that it is best for the NLC to suspend its planned strike action for the greater good of the nation. Our position is based on three points.

“First, we believe that dialogue is the best way out of any situation. Industrial actions are rarely deployed around the world these days. The rippling effect on the economy is massive.





“We all know the current situation in the country. Shutting down the economy completely for two days for any reason whatsoever is not ideal.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has already made efforts to address the hardship in the country. More interventions are underway. We believe it is best for the NLC to give this administration a chance.

“Finally, may we also recognise that the appointment of Rt. Hon. Lalong could be a major factor in the long run. The minister understands the yearnings and demands of the masses.

“Lalong is a man of the people. He is quickly settling into his new office. We reckon that he will give top attention to the NLC as soon as possible”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…