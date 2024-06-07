Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), an umbrella Civil Society Organisation (CSO) for the youth and middle-aged citizens in Nigeria, has applauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for his remarkable role in the stability of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The CSO, particularly commended Akume for his prompt intervention during the face-off between the Federal Government and organized labour over the new national minimum wage, noting that the meeting at the instance of SGF led to the suspension of the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Convener of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), Amb. Solomon Adodo and Co-Convener and Coordinator of the Nigerian Civil Society Leaders Forum, Otunba Michael Msuaan, spoke on Friday in Abuja at an emergency roundtable meeting organised to review Senator George Akume’s one year in office.

While thanking President Tinubu for the choice of Senator Akume for the position of SGF, the CSO acknowledged Akume’s dedication to fostering stability, progress, and inclusive governance, and expressed its appreciation for his efforts in promoting citizen engagement and youth empowerment.

They reaffirmed commitment to collaborate and support the government to succeed in the effort to transform the nation as indicated in the renewed hope agenda.

According to Amb. Solomon Adodo, “the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federal (OSGF) is strategic for the smooth running of government operations. It is the policy hub and engine room of any adminstration without which the translation of government policies into workable blueprints by civil servants will suffer greatly.

“The assumption of Senator George Akume, two time Governor of Benue State, Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has helped to bring so much stability to current administration with so much successes recorded without the controversies that hitherto characterized the OSGF.

Speaking further, the Co-Convener of RUN and Coordinator of the Nigerian Civil Society Leaders Forum, Otunba Michael Msuaan, stated that “Senator George Akume a seasoned administrator and former Permanent Secretary in the Benue civil service who has brought in so much finesse on the job.

He said: “The fact that the SGF did not allow the recent Labour dispute to linger on forever by mobilising the Federal Government and coordinating the dialogue between relevant agencies and Labour shows that he has the capacity to salvage the country from any crisis.

“As a result of his inputs and strategic advice, the critical mass of Nigerians have been involved in governance, particularly the young and middle-aged citizens, some of whom have been given positions of responsibility as Ministers, Aides, Members of Governing councils and so on”.

While acknowledging the seamless coordination of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings in recent times with impeccable reports to go with them, the CSOs also applauded the SGF for making sure every part of the country is benefitting from Federal Government projects with particular emphasis on the resumption of production activities at the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

“With the astute coordination of Senator George Akume as the SGF, FEC meetings have been seamless and projects are going on simultaneously all over the country with new projects springing up uniformly across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“No region or state has been left out because of the meticulous and patriotic dedication of the SGF who has aligned himself staunchly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“The resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company is another milestone that has the tireless inputs of the SGF whose commitment to revamping the economy of the country and working tirelessly to make Nigeria a better place for our children and the future generations is topnotch.

“We commend and applaud him for his service to the country,” the statement added.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE