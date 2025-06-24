Cross River govt condemns renewed communal clashes in Boki, orders immediate ceasefire

Cross River State Government has condemned in strong terms the renewed communal clashes in Boki, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to the negotiation table.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu expressed deep sadness over the communal clashes in Boki, describing it as a “dastardly” act that occurred despite several proactive steps taken by the government to prevent violence over disputed farmland.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, the crisis violent clashes between the Boje and Iso-Bendeghe communities erupted just days before a scheduled submission of findings from ongoing peace efforts led by the Office of the Senior State Security Adviser, the State Commissioner of Police, the State Surveyor General, the Chairman of Boki LGA, and traditional rulers from both communities.

The government, while appreciating security agencies for their swift response, has directed the Nigerian Army, Police, State Security Service, and other relevant security outfits to intensify deployments to prevent further escalation and restore peace in the area.

“The Government hereby directs all parties in the dispute to sheathe their swords and go back to the dialogue table for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the statement read.

It also issued a stern warning that anyone found sabotaging the peace process would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The state appealed to youths and residents of both communities to remain calm and embrace peace, emphasising that sustainable development is only possible in a peaceful environment.

“Let us give peace a chance, as no community can access development or make progress in an atmosphere of violence,” the statement added.