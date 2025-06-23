Cross River: Sole survivor of deadly police shooting battles paralysis, neglect

Three months after a mentally unstable police officer opened fire at the Atakpa Divisional Police Station, killing three and leaving 46-year-old Charles Mkpang severely injured, the survivor says he has been abandoned by the government and left to suffer without proper medical care or support.

On March 23, 2025, Inspector Effiong Bassey allegedly went on a shooting rampage, leaving Mkpang with life-altering injuries — partial paralysis, a bullet-induced hole in his mouth, and chronic pain.

“If I drink water or eat, it comes out through my nose. I cannot lift my left hand or leg. I am living with pain every day,” Mkpang told reporters, his voice trembling with frustration.

After initial emergency surgery, The Cross River sole survivor was moved to a stroke center, where he paid ₦18,000 daily for nearly three weeks. Though discharged, he requires a second surgery that he cannot afford. Doctors warn that without proper treatment, his condition may worsen.

His fabricating business has collapsed, leaving his wife, a primary school teacher, to bear the family’s financial burden. Donations from old schoolmates and a few well-wishers—including ₦400,000 from the governor’s wife and ₦500,000 from a private donor—have been exhausted on expensive medications, including one that costs ₦42,000 for just a few days’ supply.

The Cross River sole survivor claims that apart from a one-time payment of ₦150,000 from police authorities, he has received no substantial support.

“We have been on our own,” he said, revealing that a lawmaker who promised legal action has gone silent.

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed that the shooter, now dismissed, is in custody, and his wife —a police officer — was demoted for hiding her husband’s mental health condition.

However, Commissioner of Police Olusegun Omosanyin admitted that efforts to compel the state government to cover Mkpang’s medical bills have failed.

“The government believes this was police negligence and their responsibility,” CP Omosanyin said in a WhatsApp interview.

With no means to work and mounting medical bills, Mkpang’s future looks bleak.

“I have two children. I cannot work. I need help from the government,” he pleaded, his voice breaking.

As authorities pass the buck, Mkpang’s suffering continues — a painful reminder of systemic failures and the human cost of unchecked negligence.