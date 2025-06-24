Why campaign wants Americans to boycott McDonald’s

A growing grassroots movement has targeted McDonald’s, urging Americans to boycott major corporations.

The push, led by The People’s Union USA and its founder, John Schwarz, called for a week-long boycott of the fast-food giant, demanding action on what they see as systemic issues tied to corporate behaviour.

According to Schwarz, the boycott, which runs through next Monday, is about more than fast food, noting that the campaign is a stand for fair taxation, an end to price gouging, real equality, and corporate accountability.

“This is a show of strength, solidarity and people-powered change,” he wrote in a social media post. “Let them feel it. Let them hear us.”

While McDonald’s has not commented on the call for a boycott, the campaign lands at a vulnerable time for the company. Sales have already been slipping for two consecutive quarters, and McDonald’s has come under fire from customers for steep price increases, up nearly 40% since 2019.

Many low- and middle-income customers, the company’s core base, are pulling back amid broader economic strain.

The boycott is also a response to McDonald’s quiet rollback of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals.

In January, the company ended certain DEI requirements for suppliers, stopped participating in external diversity surveys, and renamed its diversity division — moves that reflect a wider trend among large corporations amid political and legal pressure.

Schwarz’s organisation, calling for a boycott of McDonald’s, described itself as “a grassroots movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform,” aiming to unite Americans against what it calls “decades of corruption and greed.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first boycott Schwarz has led, as he previously called for economic blackouts targeting Walmart, Target, and Amazon — efforts that gained media attention but delivered mixed results.

While a boycott of Amazon earlier this year had little financial impact, a separate 40-day boycott of Target, led by a prominent pastor, contributed to a drop in the company’s quarterly sales.

