Cross River CP raises alarm over infiltration of criminals into state

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Kayode Akande, has raised the alarm over the influx of criminals into the state.

Akande who spoke in his office in Calabar hinted that intelligence sources had confirmed the massive infiltration of strange characters and suspected criminals into the state from different parts of the country.

The Cross River police boss, who expressed worries about the dangers the development portend to the State and country, called on the citizens to be more security conscious.

While disclosing that the Command discovered the infiltration of the criminals into the state through the sea, land and air, Akande warned the Command would make life very uncomfortable for the criminals.

“I want to state clearly that what we are witnessing different levels of attacks nationwide on security agencies and destruction of facilities, especially the steady infiltration of suspected criminals is very worrisome, barbaric and portends danger to all and sundry,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police assured that the Command had commenced a major operation to prevent unauthorised people from entering the State.

According to him, all persons coming into the state would have their data collected to ascertain their free crime status.

“If people come into the State, we will have their data captured, and they may not pose as a security risk to us,” he said.

He appealed to traditional rulers, community, and youth leaders, as well as religious leaders, not to see the issue of insecurity as a problem of the Police alone, urging them to make information available to security agencies on the happenings in their areas.

