If you leave, Ijaw nation will be happier, INC replies Miyetti Allah

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, yesterday assured the leadership of Miyetti Allah that the Ijaw nation would be happier if the Fulani ethnic group goes on with its plan to break away from Nigeria.

The INC President stated this during a live radio interview program monitored by Tribune Online in Yenagoa, where he reacted to the statement issued by the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, saying the Fulani ethnic group is more prepared for the division of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Prof. Okaba said that although the meeting of the 17 Southern Governors is coming late but that the INC is standing by the communique issued at the end of the meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Explaining further, he said that even though the Ijaw Nation believes in one Nigeria, it believes in one Nigeria to the extent where there is justice, fairness and equity in the distribution of resources and political rights.

He said “we are not interested in the position of other people. Let them break away. We believe in one Nigeria to the fairness and respect. They can go but the Ijaw man will remain in his land. No Ijaw land would be ceded or conquered.

“What are the issues? Cattle rearing is a business like every other business in Nigeria that should be put under control. You just don’t walk into somebody’s territory and continue with your business without abiding by the rules and regulations of the people in that territory.

“The Ijaw man is a fisherman, would the Fulani man be happy if the Ijaw man goes into his territory and throw net indiscriminately. Yes, Nigeria belongs to everybody but there should be some form of regulation.

“We are happy that the Southern governors came with that strong resolution. I can see some seriousness in their position because they have proven that the time is now and there is no going back in our demand for fairness, justice and equity. After all, we all came into Nigeria as equal partners.”

