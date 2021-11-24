Create values to country’s mineral resources ―Minister of mines

Minister of mines and steel development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite on Tuesday charged Nigerians to always be mindful of adding profitable values to the country’s mineral resources to create more wealth.

He stressed that, by adding values, profit maximization would be recorded in the country mineral resources circle.

The minister made the remarks in Osogbo at an event to mark the day dedicated to the federal ministry of mines and steel development at the ongoing South-West Local Governments Agriculture and Mineral Resources Trade Fair.

The minister said, for instance,” if you add value to gold, it will create more wealth for our people, it will create revenue for the government and will create employment for our people.”

“And at the same time, that knowledge will always be there and then we can produce what other people need instead of exporting raw ore and of course, which we did in oil and gas to our detriment.”

In his speech at the programme, the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, revealed that the state produced the first gold through the Segilola Project.

He, however, maintained that the strategies adopted to boost the country economy, include, setting up a committee to handle mining issues and regulating mining activities by registering miners to guide against quackery and illegal mining.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, stressed that the government do hold meetings with the mining communities and the artisanal miners to sensitise them on relevant issues and to ensure security and a conducive environment.

“Recently, Osun produced the first Gold through the Segilola Project. The above-mentioned comprehensive and strategic mechanisms will ensure seamless and productive mining activities,” he concluded.

