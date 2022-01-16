Sexy Winger expands radar with ‘Damipe’

•Features Peju Ogunmola, Mobimpe, Momodu, others

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya
sexy winger

Sexy diva and Yoruba movie actress, Kehinde Bankole, popularly known as Sexy Winger, has continued to prove her expertise in the make-believe world as she currently putting finishing touches to her latest movie production entitled, ‘Damipe’.

The new project, which would be the first production of the actress in 2022 features the big wigs in the industry including popular actress, Peju Ogunmola; newly married actress, Mobimpe Adedimeji; Joseph Momodu and Nike Idris, among others.

The actress-cum-producer, through her movie production firm, Sexy Winger Concepts, produced the new film, while it was directed by Wale Rasaq, as well as powered by Okiki Films.

According to Sexy Winger, the movie is life-impacting, while also correcting some wrongs in the home and among parents or guardians, noting that “Damipe expresses wrath of a victim of low self-esteem and internal pressure who is ready to go to any length to make sure that she gets back at the breadwinner of the house and most loved by the family. The work teaches the danger in lack of treating siblings equal.”

The actress, who is also making waves with her makeup artist brand, Olori Flawless Makeovers, also hinted that her fans should look out for more of her this year as she noted that 2022 would be a fruitful year as lots of her projects would be accomplished.

Comments

