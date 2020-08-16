Preach the gospel faithfully, Bishop Lasebikan urges preachers

Retired Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Ondo Diocese, the Most Reverend Latunji Lasebikan, has urged preachers of the gospel to preach the word faithfully.

Lasebikan, in his public presentation entitled ‘Bibeli Mimo Ni Ede Yoruba Ode-Oni’, said preachers should not twist the Word to suit their purpose as God would hold them accountable.

He also urged Christians to obey the Word faithfully, adding that, “the efforts of translators would be exercise in futility if we don’t play our parts faithfully. What is the purpose if the Bible remains unread and unobeyed?”

The reviewer, Mr Patrick Adekuoroye, said it was germane to have the Bible written in modern Yoruba as the way Yoruba was spoken in 1884 when Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther translated the Bible into Yoruba is different from how it is spoken now.

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Supo Ayokunle, who was represented by Deacon Emmanuel Ubandoma said: “I am an indigene of Jos in Plateau State. I pray that this kind of initiative materialise in my own language during my lifetime.”

In his welcome address, the host and Director General, Scripture Union, Nigeria, Mr Phillips Odelana, noted that the new translation would enable Yoruba readers to understand the Bible better without having to cross-check facts in the English version, while studying the Yoruba version.

The Board Chairman, Biblica Nigeria, Professor Iwu Ikwubuzo, also noted that the new translation is unique because it is the Biblica’s NIV version, adding that it is “rendered in lucid contemporary standard variety of Yoruba Language.”

Dr Ezekiel Abioye, the lead translator who took up the project in 1987, said the new translation is easier to read as one cannot, for example, mistaken ojo (rain) for ojo (coward) and the words of Jesus are written in red.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”