Kaduna govt records five coronavirus cases from Almajiris brought in from Kano

Kaduna State government through the Ministry of Health has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the state among the Almajiris who were brought in from Kano State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, disclosed this on Monday.

In a statement she signed on Monday, the commissioner said that there are now nine active coronavirus cases in Kaduna State.

“The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition,” Dr Baloni added.

According to her, “the new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre. Our medical professionals are treating them with the same high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery.”

The commissioner disclosed that the testing capacity had improved in the state, adding that Kaduna State has “two labs, one each in Kaduna and Zaria, having been accredited by NCDC to conduct COVID-19 tests.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari, Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Hold Meeting On Lockdown, Others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kano’s Curious Deaths

BETWEEN a harvest of contagious, high and low calibre corpses in Kano and government distributing colon cancer as palliative for COVID-19, which is deadlier? In less than 12 hours, Kano buried 12 prominent persons – professors, bankers, editor – and it’s the government still says everything is normal. Someone said Kano… Read full story

Kaduna Govt Quarantines All Residents For Another 30 Days

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on COVID-19. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, said that the extension… Read full story

COVID-19: Reps To Resume Plenary Session Tuesday

The House of Representatives is to resume plenary session on Tuesday. This was contained in a memo dated April 26 this year and signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa. According to the memo, “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary… Read full story