COVID-19: Stay at home, coronavirus is very deadly, NUP tells pensioners

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has strongly advised its members and senior citizens across the country to guard against contracting Coronavirus; by staying at home, obeying and adhering strictly to all the injunctions and directives of the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message to the pensioners and senior citizens, the National President of NUP, Dr Abel Afolayan, admonished them to be courageous in the midst of the crisis, saying that whatever has a beginning must have an end.

“Whatever has a beginning must have an end. May God Almighty keep us alive to witness the end of this global pandemic. I therefore urge all of you to be strong and be of good courage during this season. God will see us through,” the NUP president said.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 was real and very deadly without vaccine at present, he therefore said that the senior citizens must not expose themselves to the pandemic.

“To all pensioners and senior citizens, I would like to repeat what I presume you all know already – that Corona Virus is real. It is also very deadly as there is yet no vaccine or any other proven cure for it.

“What is absolutely necessary is for everybody to guard against contracting it or being infected with it. This we can do by obeying and adhering strictly to all the injunctions and directives of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) aimed at combating the deadly virus from spreading further.

“I implore you to stay at home and stay safe. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and severally with running water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers always and avoid shaking of hands, also use face mask anytime you are outside your home and always maintain social distancing.

The NUP had earlier expressed fears over the safety of its members and the senior citizens and lockdown on all its official activities and offices till May 27.

The fear, according to the union, is based on the medical experts revelation that corona virus is unfriendly with the aged people, while those above 65 years old are the worst hit and hardly survive the pandemic if contacted.

Against this background, the NUP said it has lockeddown all its activities from April 24 to May 27, 2020; and appealed to all pensioners and elderly people to obey all the directives of the government.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of NUP, Elder Actor Zal, the union restated its earlier call for the inclusion of pensioners in the government palliative and relief materials being distributed to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizens.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari, Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus Hold Meeting On Lockdown, Others

The Presidential Task Force on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the next step of the efforts to contain the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by the president on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states lapsed on Sunday… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kano’s Curious Deaths

BETWEEN a harvest of contagious, high and low calibre corpses in Kano and government distributing colon cancer as palliative for COVID-19, which is deadlier? In less than 12 hours, Kano buried 12 prominent persons – professors, bankers, editor – and it’s the government still says everything is normal. Someone said Kano… Read full story

Kaduna Govt Quarantines All Residents For Another 30 Days

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days, following the recommendation of the Standing Committee on COVID-19. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, said that the extension… Read full story

COVID-19: Reps To Resume Plenary Session Tuesday

The House of Representatives is to resume plenary session on Tuesday. This was contained in a memo dated April 26 this year and signed by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa. According to the memo, “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post Covid-19 (Part 2)

Continuing from where I clogged last week, I want to reiterate and retell that each time there is a major shift across the planet earth; we always camp around things that change, focusing on new skills and new behaviors—at the expense of things that do not change, no matter what happens in the midst of the earth… Read full story

Leading With Presence -1

When Amy Cuddy, psychologist and teacher at the Harvard University School of Business released her book “PRESENCE” in 2016, it became an instant New York Times bestseller and has since been translated into over thirty languages. In it, Amy advanced some principles on the power of presence in leadership… Read full story

COVID-19: US Company Begins Sale Of Face Masks Made From Skin Of Alligators, Snakes