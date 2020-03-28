Following the donation of 11 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) fully fitted with ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to curtail the pandemic disease, coronavirus in Nigeria, the leadership of The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has supported the Nigerian health care system with more medial facilities.

The church’s Christian Social Responsibility initiative, His Love Foundation (HLF), on Saturday, announced the provision of 10,000 hand sanitizers, 10,000 hand gloves and 30,000 surgical face marks as part of effort to support in the precaution measures to curb the pandemic in the country as well as protect medical experts in the fight again the deadly disease.

According to the release made available to Tribune Online, the CSR unit donated the medical supplies to the medical staff in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Tribune Online gathered that the medical supplies, especially the hand sanitizers were branded with the church’s logo and name.

