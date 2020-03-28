COVID-19: Ganduje flags off fumigation of public places

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has flagged off a special fumigation exercise of the state as part of proactive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday at the Government House, Ganduje said that the fumigation would particularly be in worship places, markets, hospitals, motor parks, and major roads.

“This is a start-up exercise of sanitizing our environment because we are fighting this pandemic from all angles,” he said.

The governor commended Lee Group of companies for supporting the government with four trucks of chlorine as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“Lee Group of Companies heeded to our request urging private companies to join hands with us in this fight against the pandemic.

“Lee’s intervention is part of the company’s CSR which we really commend. We are calling on other private hands to also join us in these measures,” he said.

The governor alongside the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and that of Environment, Dr. Kabiru Getso witnessed the flag off at government house, state road and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase hospital.

The governor explained that it was because his government did not want to cripple the economy that the closure of Kano borders did not affect essential needs like food, some raw materials among others.

“We are in this sorry and emergency situation and we will do our best to see that suffering of our people is minimized,” he stated.

He also disclosed that markets would remain opened and encourage people to take the issue of social distancing very seriously, but added that it will be better for them to remain indoors.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, said that the state government was committed to providing a healthy environment for the people of the state.

According to him, the major reason why government closed schools and directed workers to stay off their offices, is to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Getso said that the fumigation exercise which started on Thursday would target major roads and public places including places of worship and motor parks.

He also urged people of the state to maintain good hygiene, wash their hands regularly with soap or sanitizer, use nose mask and maintain social distancing.

Getso said that fumigation against mosquitoes will be done simultaneously with that of covid-19 to rid the state of mosquitoes.