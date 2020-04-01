COVID-19 Police arrest defaulters of lockdown order in Delta State

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Warri Area Command, on Wednesday, arrested scores of persons across Warri and environs for violating the lockdown and stay-at-home order by the Delta State government.

Warri Area Commander, CP Mohammed Garba, while addressing journalists after surveillance of the area, however, said the stay-at-home compliance was at 99.9 per cent.

“Today being the first day, it is normal. People 99.9 per cent have complied. We have to continue patrolling as we have done at least for the 14 days.

“People have been complaining but they have to comply. It is a government directive. So, I’m appealing to them to exercise patience. 14 days is just like 14 hours before you know it, it is over.

“That is what we are trying to make them see, they should please comply with the Federal Government and the state government’s directives.

“We made some arrests on the violation, though some people were saying that they were coming from other states, but that notwithstanding, we made the arrests.

“I don’t know how they came into the state because I’m sure that the governor has locked up all the borders.

“Whoever we see moving around, we must make sure either he is a doctor or a nurse and those who are on special duty. They have the permission to move around and do their normal duties as well as bankers,” he affirmed.

Garba, who added that the violators were picked up at various parts of Warri and environs, urged residents to remain indoors or within the circumference of their homes during the 14-day lockdown.

