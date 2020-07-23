COVID-19: Oniru cancels 50th birthday celebrations

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has announced the cancellation of celebrations to mark his 50 birthday which comes on Friday, July 24, 2020.

The monarch said this on Thursday in a statement titled: “Golden Jubilee: Oba Lawal to Celebrate Quietly,” and signed by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, copy of which was made available to newsmen by the palace.

According to Oba Oniru, the landmark birthday is worth rolling out the drums for celebrations, considering his recent ascension as the 15th Oniru of Iruland, but the event had been celebrated quietly in line with recent developments and state restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monarch, however, expressed the belief that the special occasion should also be for reflection, urging well-wishers to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace.

“Rather, they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes,” the statement said.

Oba Lawal thanked well-wishers for their kind gestures so far, urging all groups to put forward the various plans already underway.

“As he celebrates this milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met; and may his reign be prosperous and blessed,” the statement said.

