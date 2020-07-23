COVID-19: PTF plans change to mode of operation

Following the positive test for coronavirus by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who is a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the task force has announced plans to change its mode of operations to make its members less susceptible to infection.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known at its resumed briefing on Thursday, the first since the minister announced his positive result four days ago.

He observed that Onyeama’s case brought home to the PTF the danger the frontline workers face over the pandemic.

He revealed that the PTF was forced to do a risk assessment and to test every member for the virus to determine their status.

According to him, the PTF may now consider restructuring the mode of operation to minimize physical contacts.

Mustapha said: “For the first time since the PTF commenced the regular briefing, we had to postpone the briefing for Monday, July 20th 2020. On Sunday, July 19th 2020, the dangers that our frontline workers face on a daily basis was forcefully brought to our consciousness, when the tweet from the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs who is a member of the PTF, went viral.

“That singular piece of information in the public space is sufficient proof to Nigerians that the virus is real and does not discriminate.

“Sequel to that development, the PTF and its Secretariat immediately carried out a risk assessment and tested all members to determine their status, out of an abundance of caution.

“Fortunately, as a precautionary measure, the PTF had earlier arranged that all journalists covering its activities should be tested by the NCDC.

“I am pleased to inform you that testing of members for COVID-19 has been a regular exercise for the PTF and that policy would be sustained. I am also pleased to inform you that have successfully taken all precautionary measures regarding safety, the normal business of the PTF has resumed.

“We will however not lower our guards for any reason because the nation cannot afford to shut down its response.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs as it is with all Nigerians that have contracted the virus and the entire humanity bearing the burden of the pandemic. We wish them all speedy recovery.

“As we progress, however, the PTF might consider restructuring the mode of delivering some of its activities, relying more on technology, to minimise the risks associated with avoidable physical contacts.”

The SGF remarked that the aviation authorities are working hard to develop protocols for the resumption of international flights but appealed to Nigerians to shun rumours on possible dates.

He said: “The Aviation sector has been working assiduously to develop the protocols for the resumption of international air services.

“This PTF remains conscious of the significant contributions of air travels to economic growth and shall continue to push for a safe resumption.

“The next phase is for aviation regulators to engage with other stakeholders to facilitate an integrated and seamless resumption of international flights.

“I plead with all Nigerians to await authentic information from the aviation authorities and discountenance fake news and speculation on dates.”

On local remedy for COVID-19, Mustapha assured that government will partner relentlessly with research institutions to achieve the plausible goal.

He added: “Back home, there has been a lot of debate on finding a local cure. While this is a plausible expectation, the PTF, other relevant institutions of government and the private sector working with our partners shall pursue the path of research relentlessly. As we have often said, only a well-developed partnership will save humanity.

“To demonstrate the commitment of the government to research, on Monday, July 20, 2020, I inaugurated the Body of Experts for Health Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) established by the Central Bank of Nigeria, under the Chairmanship of the Director-General NAFDAC. The body is expected to address the challenges that limit Research and Development Investment in the healthcare sector.

“While we do that, it shall be the duty of Nigerians to change their behaviour and scale up their compliance with non-pharmaceutical measures. The best option is to totally avoid contracting the virus by staying safe.”

He also noted that as the nation approaches the last five days to the end of this eased lockdown phase, the PTF will rigorously evaluate the developments on the basis of emerging data, evolving science, strengthened best practices and improvements in its Risk Communication Strategy.

“All these will help us form an opinion upon which the next set of recommendations to Mr President will be based,” he said.

On the upcoming Eid-El Kabir festivities, the task force Chairman admonished Nigerians not to forget that the COVID-19 guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent.

He urged all State Governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to while citizens should not indulge in activities that will allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered.

“We are encouraged by State Governments that have announced a ban on Sallah Festivities and hope it will be upheld and replicated by other states,” Mustapha stated.

