Operation Blessing donates hand washing facility to Nigerian Red Cross

Operation Blessing, a humanitarian arm of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), popularly known as 700 Club, has donated a Hand Washing facility to the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross, to support efforts aimed at curtailing the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

At the commissioning of the pedal-controlled facility, held on Thursday, July 23, the Head of Partners Relations Department CBN Africa, Enoch Oyeduntan, revealed that the donation was necessary considering the astronomical rate at which the pandemic is growing in Nigeria.

According to him, “It is very important we care about the lives and safety of the rural dwellers considering the astronomical rate at which the pandemic is consistently growing in the country, and also the hygiene deficiency in this type of environment.

“The Red Cross society here in the Makoko area of the state is very strategic, as the people definitely look up to them especially in this period.

“This initiative would help in further curbing the spread of the virus, especially as regards Makoko dwellers and visitors, and would facilitate a bit of hygiene orientation and consciousness among them.”

In his remarks, while receiving the donation, the Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos State Branch, Olakunle Lasisi, expressed gratitude to CBN Africa for the kind gesture.

He said, “I am optimistic that this would go a long way in helping the members of this community in maintaining safety hygiene and keeping themselves safe from the ravaging pandemic.

“We receive this kind donation with a heart of gratitude and we say a big thank you to Operation Blessing, and partners of the 700 Club and CBN Africa in general.”

