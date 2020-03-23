COVID-19 : Ondo issues guidelines for public transport workers

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Ondo State, the state government has directed that all buses should be at most 60 per cent capacity and not 100 per cent.

This was part of the new guidelines rolled out by the State Ministry of Transport, for transport workers in the state, urging transporters to strictly adhered to the new guidelines issued by the state government

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Transport, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, who said the new guidelines was issued to prevent a state- widespread of COVID-19 especially in motor parks, garages and other public transportation-related environments.

Other guidelines as stated in the statement which transporters are henceforth to comply with as contained in the statement include that: “all transport operators or companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip)

“All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

“All Operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers.

“All Operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed.

NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

All buses should be at 60 per cent capacity and not 100 per cent”

Other guidelines include: “all Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off, while public transport Operators/Company must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus

“All drivers tricylists, Okada riders and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit.

“All passengers are also required to sanitize themselves before and after each trip”

“Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip.

“All tricycle operators should have a maximum of 3 passengers including the rider while all Okada riders should not carry more than one passenger and must comply with the existing rules of using the government prescribed crash helmet to cover their head and nose.

“Operators Companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transport or call 08000CORONA

“Passengers are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.”

