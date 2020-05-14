The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease on Tuesday, May 14, came out to sensitise the people in Ibadan, the state capital on ways to protect themselves.

The state corps members while sensitising the public, also distributed face masks, hand wash liquid soap and alcohol-based sanitiser to several individuals in their communities.

Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, the initiative was necessitated in-line with the NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim directive that all corps members should device means to support their communities as the pandemic continues to ravage all sector of life.

She further explained that the sensitisation program took place in five different local government in the state and sanitiser, liquid soap and face mask were distributed in all LG.

According to the state coordinator, all of the distributed items were made by the corps members under the supervision of the state and zonal inspectors.

Ogbuogebe, noted that the sensitisation and distribution of face masks and sanitiser was to contribute their quota towards enlightening the general public on COVID-19 and assisting in ending the current pandemic.

It would be recalled that two corps members previously built an automated hand washing machine at the state secretariat to also curb the spread of the disease.

Adeshewa a corp member and part of the sensitisation team noted that the initiative was conducted to create awareness on the current pandemic in the country and also assist individuals in their communities who couldn’t afford face masks and sanitiser with the distribution of such items.

“The face mask, liquid soap and hand sanitiser was made by us and distributed free of charge,” she noted.

Speaking with Tribune Online, one of the beneficiaries expressed his happiness with the distribution of the gift items.

He further thanked NYSC, the state coordinator and corps members for the donation and sensitisation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE