COVID-19: Zamfara records five deaths, to discharge 18 patients

At least, five COVID-19 patients have been confirmed dead in Zamfara State.

This is just as the state is set to discharge 18 patients who have tested negative for the virus.

Chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce committee in the state, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya who confirmed the death of the patients added that 55 persons are currently in isolation in the state.

A statement issued on Thursday by the secretary, publicity subcommittee on COVID-19, Mallam Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the 18 patients were certified free of coronavirus and will be discharged from the Damba Isolation centre.

According to him, the soon-to-be-discharged victims were certified free of the virus by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement added that chairman of the task force who doubles as the speaker of the state assembly made the disclosure shortly after he received the NCDC certification of the said victims.

“With the discharged of these COVID-19 patients, the number of active cases dropped from 73 to 55 while the state had recorded five deaths already,” Kaura said.

He further warned the general public from showing any discrimination towards the victims, stressing that decisive measures will be taken by the government on anyone found discriminating the discharged victims.

