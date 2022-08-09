NYSC to deploy ICT tools for corps members’ supervision

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it would continue to deploy Information and Communication Technology tools in the monitoring and coordinating effective supervision of Corps Members in their places of Primary Assignment and during Community Development Service.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, disclosed this at the formal launch of the deployment of the ‘Close User Group’ package aimed at improving effective communication among NYSC Staff, Corps Members and other stakeholders of the scheme nationwide.

He added that as the Scheme operates in a dynamic environment, coupled with geometric growth in the corps population, there is the need to deploy technological tools to guarantee a faster and more effective flow of information.

Speaking further, General Fadah said the CUG package will assist NYSC Management in effectively communicating with Staff and Corps Members in their various locations.

He also disclosed that the CUG will serve as a platform for the provision of information and other services via SMS for the benefit of Corps Members during and after the service year.

“Such information will include job opportunities, placements, internship programmes, scholarship programmes, government/private sector empowerment programmes, voluntary service opportunities, mentorship opportunities as well research and grant opportunities,” General Fadah said.

In her opening address, the Director of Human Resource Management, Hajia Habiba Bappah, said the NYSC has over the years been discharging its mandate as encapsulated in the NYSC Act and actively participating in different national assignments.

She said the CUG will enable the Management to intensify more approaches on Corps monitoring and close surveillance on Corps Members in their locations nationwide at the cheapest rate.

The Chief Operations Officer of Hushwaters Limited, the agency that initiated the ‘Close User Group’ package, Mr Dapo Falola, in his introductory address commended NYSC Managers for mentoring the Corps Members with a robust welfare package.

He said: “With a monthly subscription of six hundred naira, the ‘Close User Group’ package (CUG), gives every Corps Member, the privilege of being in touch with any NYSC Staff, colleagues and families throughout with unlimited voice calls.”

The Head of Enterprise Globacom Nigeria Limited, Mr Eric Umaoma in his goodwill message said the CUG will afford its users, seamless communication flow, especially with data for social media interactions.

