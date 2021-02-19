COVID-19: Nigeria records 622 new infections, total now 150,908

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 622 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 150,908.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
Nigeria also recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,813.
“On the 19th of February 2021, 662 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 150908 cases have been confirmed, 127500 cases have been discharged and 1813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 662 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (167), FCT (116), Ogun (45), Kano (44), Akwa Ibom (35), Edo (34), Rivers (27), Kaduna (23), Osun (23), Kwara (22), Taraba (22), Oyo (20), Ondo (19), Plateau (14), Abia (11), Imo (11), Nasarawa (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Enugu (3), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|54,165
|2,347
|51,437
|381
|FCT
|18,930
|7,041
|11,750
|139
|Plateau
|8,818
|198
|8,564
|56
|Kaduna
|8,268
|252
|7,957
|59
|Oyo
|6,610
|948
|5,556
|106
|Rivers
|6,262
|404
|5,767
|91
|Edo
|4,442
|860
|3,427
|155
|Ogun
|3,956
|477
|3,433
|46
|Kano
|3,636
|231
|3,306
|99
|Ondo
|2,881
|744
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,737
|786
|1,903
|48
|Delta
|2,503
|707
|1,744
|52
|Osun
|2,259
|651
|1,563
|45
|Nasarawa
|2,155
|1,769
|373
|13
|Katsina
|2,022
|45
|1,950
|27
|Gombe
|2,018
|135
|1,840
|43
|Enugu
|1,966
|123
|1,814
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,754
|217
|1,506
|31
|Anambra
|1,615
|500
|1,096
|19
|Abia
|1,419
|57
|1,344
|18
|Imo
|1,403
|194
|1,184
|25
|Akwa Ibom
|1,395
|667
|714
|14
|Borno
|1,215
|245
|932
|38
|Bauchi
|1,210
|15
|1,178
|17
|Benue
|1,170
|568
|580
|22
|Niger
|907
|473
|417
|17
|Sokoto
|768
|5
|736
|27
|Bayelsa
|733
|37
|670
|26
|Ekiti
|729
|127
|593
|9
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Taraba
|679
|146
|513
|20
|Jigawa
|493
|53
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|314
|43
|257
|14
|Cross River
|267
|32
|223
|12
|Yobe
|260
|18
|233
|9
|Zamfara
|219
|-4
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
