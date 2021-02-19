COVID-19: Nigeria records 622 new infections, total now 150,908

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 622 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 150,908.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,813.

“On the 19th of February 2021, 662 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 150908 cases have been confirmed, 127500 cases have been discharged and 1813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 662 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (167), FCT (116), Ogun (45), Kano (44), Akwa Ibom (35), Edo (34), Rivers (27), Kaduna (23), Osun (23), Kwara (22), Taraba (22), Oyo (20), Ondo (19), Plateau (14), Abia (11), Imo (11), Nasarawa (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Enugu (3), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 54,165 2,347 51,437 381 FCT 18,930 7,041 11,750 139 Plateau 8,818 198 8,564 56 Kaduna 8,268 252 7,957 59 Oyo 6,610 948 5,556 106 Rivers 6,262 404 5,767 91 Edo 4,442 860 3,427 155 Ogun 3,956 477 3,433 46 Kano 3,636 231 3,306 99 Ondo 2,881 744 2,080 57 Kwara 2,737 786 1,903 48 Delta 2,503 707 1,744 52 Osun 2,259 651 1,563 45 Nasarawa 2,155 1,769 373 13 Katsina 2,022 45 1,950 27 Gombe 2,018 135 1,840 43 Enugu 1,966 123 1,814 29 Ebonyi 1,754 217 1,506 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Abia 1,419 57 1,344 18 Imo 1,403 194 1,184 25 Akwa Ibom 1,395 667 714 14 Borno 1,215 245 932 38 Bauchi 1,210 15 1,178 17 Benue 1,170 568 580 22 Niger 907 473 417 17 Sokoto 768 5 736 27 Bayelsa 733 37 670 26 Ekiti 729 127 593 9 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Taraba 679 146 513 20 Jigawa 493 53 429 11 Kebbi 314 43 257 14 Cross River 267 32 223 12 Yobe 260 18 233 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

