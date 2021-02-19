COVID-19: Nigeria records 622 new infections, total now 150,908

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 622 infections, Less than two per cent Lagos population tested, COVID-19 Nigeria in state of war, covid-19, We have recorded 8338 cases, COVID-19 risk during yuletide, Nigeria records 796 cases, COVID-19 pandemic,Vanuatu, Vatican, Germany, Nigeria confirms 72 cases, Nigeria records 72 cases, hospitals Nigeria confirms 212 cases, covid-19 testing, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund… #EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…, COVID-19 solutions, African education system, COVID-19, health centre, SARS-CoV-2, three Kano doctors die of COVID-19, sacked workers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 622 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 150,908.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,813.

“On the 19th of February 2021, 662 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 150908 cases have been confirmed, 127500 cases have been discharged and 1813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 662 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (167), FCT (116), Ogun (45), Kano (44), Akwa Ibom (35), Edo (34), Rivers (27), Kaduna (23), Osun (23), Kwara (22), Taraba (22), Oyo (20), Ondo (19), Plateau (14), Abia (11), Imo (11), Nasarawa (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Enugu (3), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos54,1652,34751,437381
FCT18,9307,04111,750139
Plateau8,8181988,56456
Kaduna8,2682527,95759
Oyo6,6109485,556106
Rivers6,2624045,76791
Edo4,4428603,427155
Ogun3,9564773,43346
Kano3,6362313,30699
Ondo2,8817442,08057
Kwara2,7377861,90348
Delta2,5037071,74452
Osun2,2596511,56345
Nasarawa2,1551,76937313
Katsina2,022451,95027
Gombe2,0181351,84043
Enugu1,9661231,81429
Ebonyi1,7542171,50631
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Abia1,419571,34418
Imo1,4031941,18425
Akwa Ibom1,39566771414
Borno1,21524593238
Bauchi1,210151,17817
Benue1,17056858022
Niger90747341717
Sokoto768573627
Bayelsa7333767026
Ekiti7291275939
Adamawa72543526228
Taraba67914651320
Jigawa4935342911
Kebbi3144325714
Cross River2673222312
Yobe260182339
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…COVID-19: Nigeria records 622 new infections, total now 150,908

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

US govt gives details of how Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ laundered funds for North Korean bank…

Latest News

Nigeria to exit dependence on oil revenue in 10 years ― Awolowo

Latest News

Nigeria is currently facing crisis ― Bola Tinubu

Latest News

Buhari lauds Chad for military back up in fight against insurgency

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More