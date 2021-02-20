Gov Makinde’s pro-activeness averted ethnic crisis in Oyo State

Following the wave of insecurity in the country, a socio-political support group of the Oyo State government, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has appealed to the good citizen of the state to have faith in Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, who has capabilities of restoring peace and also, finding lasting solutions to security challenges that have been in existence before the resumption his administration.

The group, which consists of Nigerian professionals from all walks of life, such as United State of America, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, China, Malaysia, Brazil, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Israel, Hungary, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Botswana and South Africa, among other, noted that Governor Makinde’s commitment as a doer to protect lives and property of the citizens in Oyo State cannot be faulted for good governance.

Spokesperson of the group, Ayotomiwa Adebayo in a release made available, commended Governor Makinde for his honesty, pro-activeness and security policies to curb insecurity in the state as he believes in the unity of the country and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians irrespective of their ethnicity, religion and political affiliation.

He noted that Governor Makinde’s timely intervention as a compassionate leader, security management and conflict resolution expert averted ethnic crisis and restored peace back to the state, despite all the distraction from some unscrupulous elements that wanted to take advantage of the current situation to mislead and spread misinformation in order to undermine the effort of his good governance achieved so far.

Adebayo said issues of security are 3-way traffic; the unity of the good citizens to promote peaceful coexistence, government to protect lives and property of the citizens and prosecution of culprits either saboteur, bandits or criminals as nobody is above the law. A criminal or bandit attack on our neighbour is an attack on our values, culture and community, adding that, “It is our right and collective duty as citizens to serve as the eyes and ears of security services in tackling insecurity in the state.”

The efforts of all security agencies in the state, including the newly launched South-West Security Network code-named Amotekun Corps have taken the harmonious security approach to prevent ethnic clashes, as well as improving the trust between the citizens and the law enforcement agencies to restore peace within the community was lauded according to the OID spokesperson.

The group then call upon ethnic activists, political entrepreneurs and chauvinists, sowing the seeds of discord, hatred and insecurity to cause mayhem in Oyo State to desist as their actions could spread like toxic substance through the entire state, exploding into ethnic crisis and engulf the nation.

“We advised good citizens of Oyo State not to promote items that are disruptive, but carefully assess hate information seriously, particularly inciting information via social media. We have proven evidence that political charlatans who are State adversaries are attempting to use social media to cause chaotic and disrupt social order by all means for their own selfish interest, while they profit from it.

“It is worthy of note that tackling security challenges in the state is a collective obligation and should not be left in the hands of government alone, rather all hands must be on deck by supporting Governor Makinde’s administration in his efforts to fighting insecurity to a standstill in the state,”he added.

The group also admonished the good people of Oyo State to be patriotic and show love to one another because love conquer everything, adding that, “With their support, Governor Makinde will continue to deliver an unprecedented dividend of democracy which has already been witnessed in all nook and crannies of the state. He is matching his words with actions by taking necessary steps when necessary to get rid of all the bandits and criminal elements in Oyo State, he cannot be blamed for the insecurity as being reported by political chauvinists and charlatans,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…