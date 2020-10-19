PHOTOS: Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada

EndSARSLatest News
By Tribune Online
Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 3

Nigerians in London, Ontario, Canada joined the ongoing #EndSars protest on Saturday, October 17 2020. The protest was held at Victoria Park in London.

See photos below:

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 4

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 3

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 4

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 1

Nigerians hold #EndSARS protest in London, Ontario, Canada 2

 

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
EndSARS

Unemployment, frustration, corruption cause of #EndSARS protest ― Ortom

Latest News

Lagos to compensate victims of #EndSARS protest with N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

PHOTOS: Traffic bottleneck as #ENDSARS protesters block Fadeyi, Onipanu, Palmgrove,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More