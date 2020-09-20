COVID-19: NCDC confirms 97 new cases, total now 57,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,242.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 20th of September 2020, 97 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57242 cases have been confirmed, 48569 cases have been discharged and 1098 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 97 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (46), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Adamawa (4), Niger (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Kaduna (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,943 3,493 15,245 205 FCT 5,551 554 4,921 76 Oyo 3,231 990 2,202 39 Plateau 3,231 850 2,350 31 Edo 2,611 79 2,427 105 Kaduna 2,348 97 2,217 34 Rivers 2,243 40 2,144 59 Delta 1,799 112 1,638 49 Ogun 1,766 19 1,719 28 Kano 1,734 25 1,655 54 Ondo 1,597 47 1,515 35 Enugu 1,234 47 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,025 75 925 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Osun 817 24 776 17 Gombe 799 94 680 25 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 689 17 658 14 Imo 562 333 217 12 Benue 473 50 413 10 Nasarawa 448 110 325 13 Bayelsa 394 3 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 317 17 294 6 Akwa Ibom 288 12 268 8 Niger 254 10 232 12 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

