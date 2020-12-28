COVID-19: NCDC confirms 397 new cases, toll now 84,811

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,811.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 28th of December 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 84811 cases have been confirmed, 71357 cases have been discharged and 1264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 397 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|28,885
|3,294
|25,350
|241
|FCT
|11,359
|4,372
|6,888
|99
|Kaduna
|4,988
|454
|4,484
|50
|Plateau
|4,624
|466
|4,117
|41
|Oyo
|3,909
|486
|3,377
|46
|Rivers
|3,398
|204
|3,130
|64
|Edo
|2,834
|80
|2,641
|113
|Ogun
|2,457
|175
|2,248
|34
|Kano
|2,199
|284
|1,853
|62
|Delta
|1,868
|82
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,798
|67
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,602
|302
|1,273
|27
|Enugu
|1,382
|28
|1,333
|21
|Kwara
|1,379
|254
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,272
|283
|956
|33
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|30
|1,037
|30
|Osun
|1,004
|26
|955
|23
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Bauchi
|969
|105
|847
|17
|Borno
|796
|55
|705
|36
|Imo
|748
|22
|714
|12
|Nasarawa
|728
|390
|325
|13
|Benue
|532
|52
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|519
|77
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|431
|65
|357
|9
|Niger
|410
|84
|313
|13
|Ekiti
|409
|11
|392
|6
|Jigawa
|395
|40
|344
|11
|Adamawa
|391
|132
|238
|21
|Anambra
|308
|15
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|305
|52
|236
|17
|Taraba
|211
|27
|177
|7
|Yobe
|187
|56
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|173
|20
|144
|9
|Cross River
|169
|75
|82
|12
|Zamfara
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
