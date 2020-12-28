COVID-19: NCDC confirms 397 new cases, toll now 84,811

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 397 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,811.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 28th of December 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 84811 cases have been confirmed, 71357 cases have been discharged and 1264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 397 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos28,8853,29425,350241
FCT11,3594,3726,88899
Kaduna4,9884544,48450
Plateau4,6244664,11741
Oyo3,9094863,37746
Rivers3,3982043,13064
Edo2,834802,641113
Ogun2,4571752,24834
Kano2,1992841,85362
Delta1,868821,73749
Ondo1,798671,69041
Katsina1,6023021,27327
Enugu1,382281,33321
Kwara1,3792541,09431
Gombe1,27228395633
Ebonyi1,097301,03730
Osun1,0042695523
Abia9831695710
Bauchi96910584717
Borno7965570536
Imo7482271412
Nasarawa72839032513
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom431653579
Niger4108431313
Ekiti409113926
Jigawa3954034411
Adamawa39113223821
Anambra3081527419
Sokoto3055223617
Taraba211271777
Yobe187561238
Kebbi173201449
Cross River169758212
Zamfara879735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 397 new cases, toll now 84,811

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 397 new cases, toll now 84,811

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Cross over service: Osun CAN wants Oyetola to reconsider stand

Latest News

Apapa gridlock: Lagos to take over from Presidential Taskforce

Latest News

BREAKING: Manchester City match at Everton postponed as coronavirus strikes club

Latest News

Attacks on Kukah: Southern, Middle Belt leaders demand apology

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More