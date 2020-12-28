COVID-19: NCDC confirms 397 new cases, toll now 84,811

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 84,811.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 28th of December 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 84811 cases have been confirmed, 71357 cases have been discharged and 1264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 397 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 28,885 3,294 25,350 241 FCT 11,359 4,372 6,888 99 Kaduna 4,988 454 4,484 50 Plateau 4,624 466 4,117 41 Oyo 3,909 486 3,377 46 Rivers 3,398 204 3,130 64 Edo 2,834 80 2,641 113 Ogun 2,457 175 2,248 34 Kano 2,199 284 1,853 62 Delta 1,868 82 1,737 49 Ondo 1,798 67 1,690 41 Katsina 1,602 302 1,273 27 Enugu 1,382 28 1,333 21 Kwara 1,379 254 1,094 31 Gombe 1,272 283 956 33 Ebonyi 1,097 30 1,037 30 Osun 1,004 26 955 23 Abia 983 16 957 10 Bauchi 969 105 847 17 Borno 796 55 705 36 Imo 748 22 714 12 Nasarawa 728 390 325 13 Benue 532 52 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 431 65 357 9 Niger 410 84 313 13 Ekiti 409 11 392 6 Jigawa 395 40 344 11 Adamawa 391 132 238 21 Anambra 308 15 274 19 Sokoto 305 52 236 17 Taraba 211 27 177 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Kebbi 173 20 144 9 Cross River 169 75 82 12 Zamfara 87 9 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

