FCTA rolls out work plan for 2021

The Federal Capital Territory Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department, on Monday, released its 2021 work plan aimed at improving efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration.

The 2021 work plan, according to a statement authorized by its acting Director, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the department would embark on the domestication of Federal Government e-Government Master Plan in the FCT Administration in the month of January 2021.

She said the purpose and rationale of the project were not only to strengthen the efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration but also for proper alignment of automation and digitization of FCTA activities with National e-Government Master Plan.

The acting director said the project would also involve sensitisation workshop on e-government master plan, skills gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy and e-government index ranking.

Dr Ahmadu further said the department would also embark on the domestication of Federal Government score-card for websites of FCT Administration and Agencies under the FCTA in the month of February 2021.

According to her: “Our work plan for the month of March 2021 is to the skill-up staff of the administration by providing training programmes and development opportunities that expand staff capabilities and minimise skill gaps. Improved staff engagement, increased residents satisfaction and optimized staff productivity would also be given the desired attention.

“Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July include working with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to reintroduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration, work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Agencies in FCTA, organise a workshop on the use of New Media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability plan to support FCTA respectively.

“For August 2021, the department would joined BPSR advocacy on Basic Health Care Fund Domestication of BHCPF implementation plan in FCTA that would assist the administration to benefit from the fund to uplift the standard and condition of Primary Health Care Centers in the FCT, while the department would in the month of September organised a workshop on Economic Sustainability Plan as it relates to the administration.

“For October, November and December 2021, the department would engage public and private sectoral value chain for FCTA under the Economic Sustainability Plan, organise a workshop on change management for FCTA Staff and workshop on accessing interventions under the Economic Sustainability Plan and overview of progress made during the year respectively,” she stressed.

