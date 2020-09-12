COVID-19: NCDC confirms 160 new cases, total rises to 56,177

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,177.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.
“On the 12th of September 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 56177 cases have been confirmed, 44088 cases have been discharged and 1078 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- FCT (39), Plateau (39), Lagos (30), Kaduna (23), Katsina (7), Rivers (6), Oyo (6), Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,581
|3,132
|15,245
|204
|FCT
|5,444
|3,710
|1,660
|74
|Oyo
|3,219
|1,104
|2,076
|39
|Plateau
|3,097
|1,080
|1,986
|31
|Edo
|2,610
|90
|2,420
|100
|Kaduna
|2,262
|73
|2,157
|32
|Rivers
|2,205
|33
|2,113
|59
|Delta
|1,790
|126
|1,616
|48
|Ogun
|1,732
|38
|1,667
|27
|Kano
|1,728
|48
|1,626
|54
|Ondo
|1,583
|59
|1,490
|34
|Enugu
|1,223
|114
|1,088
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,034
|7
|997
|30
|Kwara
|992
|173
|794
|25
|Katsina
|837
|356
|457
|24
|Abia
|828
|49
|771
|8
|Osun
|804
|26
|761
|17
|Gombe
|746
|80
|643
|23
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|679
|19
|646
|14
|Imo
|546
|322
|212
|12
|Benue
|467
|57
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|446
|136
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|393
|5
|367
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|300
|41
|254
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|283
|28
|247
|8
|Niger
|244
|16
|216
|12
|Adamawa
|230
|35
|180
|15
|Anambra
|226
|25
|182
|19
|Sokoto
|159
|0
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|83
|2
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|72
|5
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
