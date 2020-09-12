COVID-19: NCDC confirms 160 new cases, total rises to 56,177

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,177.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 12th of September 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56177 cases have been confirmed, 44088 cases have been discharged and 1078 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- FCT (39), Plateau (39), Lagos (30), Kaduna (23), Katsina (7), Rivers (6), Oyo (6), Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,5813,13215,245204
FCT5,4443,7101,66074
Oyo3,2191,1042,07639
Plateau3,0971,0801,98631
Edo2,610902,420100
Kaduna2,262732,15732
Rivers2,205332,11359
Delta1,7901261,61648
Ogun1,732381,66727
Kano1,728481,62654
Ondo1,583591,49034
Enugu1,2231141,08821
Ebonyi1,034799730
Kwara99217379425
Katsina83735645724
Abia828497718
Osun8042676117
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6791964614
Imo54632221212
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44613629812
Bayelsa393536721
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti300412545
Akwa Ibom283282478
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2303518015
Anambra2262518219
Sokoto159014217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe725598
Kogi5032

