COVID-19: NCDC confirms 160 new cases, total rises to 56,177

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,177.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 12th of September 2020, 160 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56177 cases have been confirmed, 44088 cases have been discharged and 1078 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states- FCT (39), Plateau (39), Lagos (30), Kaduna (23), Katsina (7), Rivers (6), Oyo (6), Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,581 3,132 15,245 204 FCT 5,444 3,710 1,660 74 Oyo 3,219 1,104 2,076 39 Plateau 3,097 1,080 1,986 31 Edo 2,610 90 2,420 100 Kaduna 2,262 73 2,157 32 Rivers 2,205 33 2,113 59 Delta 1,790 126 1,616 48 Ogun 1,732 38 1,667 27 Kano 1,728 48 1,626 54 Ondo 1,583 59 1,490 34 Enugu 1,223 114 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 7 997 30 Kwara 992 173 794 25 Katsina 837 356 457 24 Abia 828 49 771 8 Osun 804 26 761 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 679 19 646 14 Imo 546 322 212 12 Benue 467 57 401 9 Nasarawa 446 136 298 12 Bayelsa 393 5 367 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 300 41 254 5 Akwa Ibom 283 28 247 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 230 35 180 15 Anambra 226 25 182 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 72 5 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

NCDC confirms 160 cases