COVID-19 may deprive 47 million women of modern contraceptives — UNFPA

Health News
By By Sade Oguntola
contraceptives, women

United Nations population Fund, UNFPA, says about 47 million women in low and medium-income countries are likely to access modern contraceptives as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagos State coordinator, United Nations Population Fund Dr Omolaso  Omosehin, made the disclosure at a World Population Day webinar hosted by  the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) with the theme “Putting the Brakes on COVID-19: How to Safeguard the Health and Rights of Women and Girls Now.

Dr Omosehin said major disruptions due to the pandemic could also result in an additional seven million unwanted pregnancies and 31 million additional cases of gender violence.

The expert stated that marginalized communities, including women and girls, are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and as such there are efforts by UNFPA to ensure an uninterrupted service on sexual and reproductive health.

He attributed the reduction in services at many health facilities, to the lure in the distribution of family planning commodities as well as women’s fear of contracting COVID-19 if they visit health centre.

He, however, said that Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 is very critical to how fast it will recover from the pandemic and whether it will be able to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Dr Omosehin said in support of women and health, UNFPA had supported states in the country with personal protective equipment as well as established handwashing stations in key locations so that people can wash their hands.

He expressed concern that the Federal Government is was putting emphasis on public health issues rather than clinical care even though the prevention of a disease is better than its cure.

Dr Ejike Oji, a former, Country Director, Ipas Nigeria, stated that the pandemic had only caused an increase in cases of unwanted pregnancies and unsafe termination of pregnancies in areas where strategic approaches were not adopted to provide reproductive health services.

According to him, “in areas where service is down, we are warning that in about seven months after the lockdown, there will be a lot of unintended pregnancies. Some will keep it and some even within wedlock will lead to terminations that are not safe.”

The medical expert said addressing sexual violence that became evident in Nigeria within couples during the lockdown requires that all states should domesticate the Violence against Person’s Prohibition Act passed in 2015.

He declared, “The Act is good enough. It has made enough provisions to punish sexual offenders; even political violence is also included.  By saying people should be castrated, I don’t buy into that.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story
THE Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against the existing 10 years sentence stipulated in the act, in the event of the conviction of a suspect. The bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38, also removed gender restrictions… Read Full Story
AGAINST the directive of the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, said  President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval to continue with the implementation of the Federal Government  Special Public Works Programme… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Health News

Concerns rise over poor knowledge of pregnancy-induced diabetes

Health News

Sexual problems more in women with diabetes —Study

Health News

‘13,561 accessed sexual, reproductive health information amid COVID-19 in Oyo’

Health News

UNODC expresses worry over worsening drug crisis

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More