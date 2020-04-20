The Oyo State government has given seven days ultimatum to market leaders in the state to ensure that markets have various handwashing points or risk being closed.

Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Fatai Owoseni, sounded this warning, on Monday, during a meeting with leaders of markets on traders complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Noting that the state government had earlier given the markets samples of the handwashing facility, which have largely been vandalised, Owoseni said it had become mandatory for the markets to multiply the samples within the next one week.

Though he noted that the state was not unaware of complaints that the facilities may have been vandalized, he said the market leaders had the mandate to secure and replicate the facilities provided.

“The markets have seven days to multiply and replicate the samples of the handwashing basins that have been designed and given to them already.

“They have to own, secure the facilities as their own and monitor their usage because the ones that government distributed have been vandalized and removed from where we put it. Markets that don’t comply will be closed,” Owoseni said.

On people flouting the dusk to dawn curfew in the state, he said the new directive was that anyone caught during the curfew will be asked to remain at the spot till 6 am when then curfew lapses.

In his own address, State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, also urged the market leaders to ensure that traders adhere to the rules of social distancing, the use of face mask and use of alcohol-based sanitisers.

Olatunbosun particularly reminded the market leaders of the state’s directive on the use of face mask in public, which he said, the state government would enforce.

Representing Adelabu market at the meeting, Mr Onaolapo Gafar, said the market leaders need government backing to enforce the curfew.

He decried that the area boys had hijacked and destroyed some of the handwashing facilities that were provided by the state government.

Meanwhile, Livingspring Chapel International, on Monday, joined the list of donors supporting the Oyo state government in its fight against coronavirus in the state.

Led by Pastor Femi Emmanuel, who was represented by Pastor Akin Akinbo, the church donated items to include wheelchairs, drugs, industrial washing machines, computer, hand sanitisers, medical equipment, intravenous injections.

Former Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Temitope Alonge, who received the items on behalf of the state government vowed that the donations met the specific needs of state’s treatment and isolation centres.

