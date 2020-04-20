COVID-19: Kano to move 178,472 Almajiris back to their states of origin

Kano State government has identified 257,883 Almajiris from the eight Metropolitan Local Government areas and 178,472 of them who are not from the state are to be transported back to their states as a measure for preventing spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sulen Garo, disclosed this while presenting reports of different committees set up by the government to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

According to him, out of the identified numbers of Almajiris, 79,411 are from the state while 178,472 are non-indigenes.

Garo said that from the Metropolitan Local Government Areas, many of the Almajiris have shown their readiness to be taken to their various states of origin.

This came as the government warned that they are going to deal with anybody

caught spreading unverified information, adding that the matter at hand was that of life and death.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had said Kano has taken three majors to fight the pandemic which includes proactive, preventive and indeed isolation.

“You can see how today in Kano, the pandemic is being multiplied from one to 37.

This is a serious matter that calls for utmost attention,” he said.