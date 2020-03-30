COVID-19: Lockdown enforcement will have human face ― Lagos CP, Odumosu

Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday, assured that the command would give the enforcement on the restriction of movement by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in the state a human face as much as possible.

Odumosu gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen at the end of a security meeting, held at the State House Marina, Lagos Island and chaired by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said all arrangements had been concluded to enforce the restriction order, urging residents to adhere strictly to the directive by staying indoors.

“I enjoin residents who are not on essential services to comply fully with the presidential directive on the restriction of movement as anyone caught will face law accordingly.

“I want to assure residents that their lives and property will be protected during the period. But, it is important for us (residents) to comply with the law,” the police chief said.

It would be recalled that due to the rising cases of COVID-19, with an unknown cure yet and the need to curb the further spread, President Muhamadu Buhari, had on Sunday. announced total restriction of movement in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, with effect from 11 pm, Monday, March 30, 2020, for 14 days in the first instance.

The restriction order as announced by the president, however, exempted only people rendering essential services, such as health workers, manufacturers and distributors of health equipment and drugs, food and water companies.

Workers in telecommunications, petroleum distribution and retailing as well as power companies and the media, among others “whose jobs cannot be handled at home” were also included in the list.