Govt should activate anti same-sex law to check lesbianism —Group

The federal and state governments have been called upon to work with other relevant stakeholders to activate the anti-same-sex law as a means to stem the rising cases of lesbianism across the country. A women rights social empowerment group, Women In Need Support Initiative (WINSI), made the call in a statement by its founder and executive director, Dr  Ngozi Nwachukwu, saying lesbianism has taken an unprecedented dangerous dimension, with the luring of several young girls into the act.

She cited the case of one Tiny Temper, an 18-year-old from Benin City, Edo State, who she said shared a video in early  March of herself and her lesbian partner, celebrating their one-year-old relationship. She also mentioned one Modinat  Oluwatoyin Abiodun, aged 48, who was apprehended in 2013, along with three of her love partners in Abeokuta, Ogun  State capital and who were said to have confessed to being a lesbian group, but jumped police bail, pending further interrogation and arraignment in court for prosecution.

Nwachukwu said two ladies, Chindima Okoye and Joy Obasi, were arrested in Sapele, Delta State, adding that the two f  them were taken to the Sapele Police Station on Atlantic Road and later arraigned in court for lesbianism.

The WINSI founder said lesbianism was fast gaining ground in the country, in spite of the same sex law which pronounced a 14-year jail term for culprits, if convicted, adding that government and stakeholders should collaborate to change the mindset of young girls before the situation deteriorates further.

 

